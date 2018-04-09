Nonprofits Face Off for Funds at Cville Gives Grant Night

Monday, April 9, marks the beginning of Charlottesville's annual Tom Tom Founders Festival.

On Monday night, nonprofits went head-to-head for a chance at some grant money as part of the Cville Gives Grant Night event at Three Notch'd Brewing Company.

Five regional semi-finalists - including The Haven and Albemarle Housing Improvement - did a presentation on why their nonprofit deserved a cash grant from Cville Gives.

"Cville Gives is an incredible organization, and they're really spotlighting kind of innovation and nonprofits, and the fact that people who give back to the community make it stronger, and that's what Tom Tom is about,” says Whitney Kenerly of the Tom Tom Founders Festival.

The audience also chipped in, pledging to donate to their favorite finalists. Some of those funds were even matched dollar-for-dollar, thanks to Posner Wealth Management.