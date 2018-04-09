Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office Investigating Fraudulent Caller

Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office Press Release:

We wanted to alert the public to a possible scam where an unknown individual is claiming to be “Deputy Davis” of the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office.

They advise to call 434-253-8927. If you call the number there is a answering machine claiming to be the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office. THIS IS A FRAUD! We do not have a Deputy Davis and that is not the number to the sheriff's office.

If you receive any call from someone claiming to be Deputy Davis from The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office do NOT provide any personal information. Hang up and report the call to us at our actual phone number, 434-589-8211.

An investigation is underway to identify this person.