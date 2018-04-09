Virginia Senior Pitcher Derek Casey Named ACC Co-Pitcher of the Week

UVA senior pitcher Derek Casey pitched his first complete game in a 9-0 win over Virginia Tech on Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Senior Derek Casey (Mechanicsville, Va.) was named the Atlantic Coast Conference co-Pitcher of the Week after his complete game shutout in the series opener against Virginia Tech on Friday (April 6).

The ACC weekly honor is the first for a Virginia baseball player this season and the first Cavalier pitcher recognized since Connor Jones took home the award twice during the 2016 season.

Casey faced just 30 batters in a 9-0 win over rival Virginia Tech on Friday (April 6). He scattered three hits over nine innings and allowed only one Hokie runner to reach second base. Casey did not issue a walk and tallied seven strikeouts to increase his season total to 70, the second most in the conference. The quality start was his fourth of the season and second in ACC play.

In the national ranks, Casey’s 70 strikeouts on the year are tied for the 15th most in the country.

Casey shared the award with Georgia Tech’s Connor Thomas who also threw a complete game over the weekend.

The Cavaliers will be back at Disharoon Park on Wednesday night (April 11) to host Radford at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.