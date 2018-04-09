Virginia Senior Pitcher Derek Casey Named ACC Co-Pitcher of the Week

Virginia Senior Pitcher Derek Casey Named ACC Co-Pitcher of the WeekPosted: Updated:
UVA senior pitcher Derek Casey pitched his first complete game in a 9-0 win over Virginia Tech on Friday
Virginia Senior Pitcher Derek Casey Named ACC Co-Pitcher of the WeekMore>>
Reported by Wolf Gohlke
Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.Full Story
