Louisa County High School Teacher Runs for 24 Hours to Raise Funds for Students

A Louisa County teacher is running for 24 hours straight, all to raise money to support high school students.

She started on the morning of Monday, April 9, and will be running late into the night. Despite the cold weather, Louisa County High School English teacher Kate Fletcher has been running laps around the high school since 9 a.m.

The 43-year-old's motto is "aim for 100," as she attempts to run 100 miles in a 24-hour span. She’s stopping here and there for walking breaks and food, but is spending the majority of the day on the go.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for people to donate to her run. The money raised will benefit the Lion Pride Scholarship Fund for graduating seniors, and the high school's newspaper.

This is the third year Fletcher has run this campaign.

“I know that I can help the kids in this way,” says Fletcher. “And I love running, and I love being a teacher. So, it just seems like a natural way to do both at the same time."

Students watched and cheered on Fletcher, and at one point they even joined in to run a lap with her.

Last year, Fletcher raised more than $5,500 for the school. She's aiming to beat her record this year.