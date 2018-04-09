Tom Tom Festival Kicks Off with Second Annual Community Potluck

The Tom Tom Founders Festival is kicking off its week long celebration with its second annual community potluck at IX Art Park on Monday.

Master chefs and community members are putting their unique spin on Charlottesville’s newly elected signature dish: the ham biscuit.

Organizers say the potluck bring nonprofits, civic groups and families together to celebrate the diversity of the Charlottesville community.

They add, while the festival celebrates innovators from across the country, this event highlights the people of Charlottesville.

“We are ultimately about Charlottesville and what's going to make Charlottesville thrive as a community, both economically, culturally, socially," said Tom Tom Director Paul Beyer. "I think the best way to show that is to have an event where the whole community can come out and share a meal."

Throughout the week, Tom Tom will host more than 500 speakers from all over the country, including news icon Dan Rather.

The potluck will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.