Gunshots Fired Near McSwain Elementary School in Staunton

Staunton Police Department Press Release:

On April 9, 2018 at approximately 2:15 p.m., the Staunton Police Department received a report of gunshots fired in the backyard of a residence on the 900-block of N. Coalter St.

Due to the proximity of the residence to McSwain Elementary School, the school was placed on lockdown as a safety precaution. There is no known threat to the safety of the students and the incident was unrelated to any school activity.

A subject is in custody; additional information will be forthcoming. There is no ongoing threat to the community as a result of this incident.