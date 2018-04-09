Group Working with Charlottesville to Ensure Public Informed About Developments

A newly formed PLACE Design Task Force subcommittee is hoping to make it easier for people to give feedback on new development related to Charlottesville’s comprehensive plan.

The PLACE Community Engagement Subcommittee held its second meeting Monday, April 9, at CitySpace.

The group spoke with Charlottesville Communications Director Brian Wheeler about how to ensure people are informed about development and have opportunities to give feedback before it occurs.

"We are trying to be transparent and we're trying to be real about changing the city's processes to be more responsive to citizens' needs, which I think more people will agree is the right way to go," said subcommittee member Lyle Solla-Yates.

The group says it wants to make sure new development is consistent with what people in the community want.