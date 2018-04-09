Staunton Police Seek Public Assistance in Locating Missing Teen

Staunton Police Department Press Release:

The Staunton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

Zachary Campbell is a 17 year old white male. He is approximately 6’3 and 145 pounds and has pierced ears. Zachary was last seen on the 2200-block of Orange St on April 2, 2018. Zachary may be in the Craigsville or Harrisonburg area and might be traveling in an older model blue Chevrolet Blazer.

If you have information regarding Zachary Campbell’s whereabouts please contact the Staunton Police Department at 540-332-3842.