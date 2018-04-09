Governor Northam Announces $600,000 in Grants

Commonwealth of Virginia Press Release

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced $600,000 in competitive grants to 16 high schools and technical centers to upgrade equipment for their career and technical education (CTE) programs. Each school or technical center will receive $37,500 to purchase new equipment and to make other necessary improvements.

“These grants will allow students to experience and explore 21st-century career and technical programs and provide valuable opportunities to learn on up-to-date technical equipment,” said Governor Northam. "This is a great step forward in our mission to train Virginia workers for the good jobs that are available now and build an economy that works for every family in every corner of the Commonwealth."

“We have long recognized the value of CTE programs in providing our students with knowledge and skills to prepare them to be career-ready,” said Acting State Superintendent of Public Instruction Steven M. Constantino.

The awards, by school division, are as follows:

Albemarle County — Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center (interactive trauma patient simulators)

Campbell County — Campbell County Technical Center (augmented virtual reality arc welder simulator)

Fairfax County — Clifford S. Hardison Governor’s Health Science Academy (high fidelity manikin patient simulators with interactive virtual reality)

Frederick County — Dowell J. Howard Center (specialized automotive electronic trainers) and Sherando High School (3D printer and computer-aided design [CAD] 3D-design software)

Giles County — Giles County Technical Center (virtual reality arc welding simulator)

Grayson County — Grayson County Career and Technical Education Center (digital manufacturing computer numerical control [CNC] milling machine)

Henrico County — Advanced Career Education Center (digitized graphic design printer)

Lynchburg — Lynchburg Regional Governor’s STEM Academy (mechatronics program

Montgomery County — Montgomery County Governor’s STEM Academy (topographical thermal imaging drone camera system)

Petersburg — Petersburg High School (cybersecurity program expansion)

Richmond — Richmond Technical Center (energy efficient arc welding system)

Rockbridge County — Rockbridge County High School (advanced automotive diagnostic system)

Stafford County — North Stafford High School (programmable digitized garment color printing system)

Surry County — Surry County High School (agricultural drone for production management)

Virginia Beach City — Advanced Technology Center (CNC system with CAD and computer-aided manufacturing coding capability)

Winchester — John Handley High School (advanced manufacturing CNC machine with 3D interface and a urine chemistry analyzer)

The grant program gives priority to challenged schools, Governor’s STEM Academies, and Governor’s Health Science Academies.