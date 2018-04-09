Traffic Clears Up Following I-64 Morning Crash

The crash occurred at 7:30 in the morning. ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
Both lanes are now open on Interstate-64 in Albemarle County after a crash snarled traffic this morning.
The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. at mile marker 121.
Police say two cars collided in the Westbound Lanes, and that shut both lanes for a couple of hours.
Emergency crews took one person to University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment, but the person’s condition is unknown.
State police are currently investigating.