Events Raise Over $425K to Help Those Battling Cancer

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital Foundation now has additional funding to support women and family health services.

The Women's Committee of the hospital presented check for $425,841.14 to hospital leaders Monday, April 9, during an annual meeting at Farmington County Club in Albemarle County.

The money comes from Martha's Market, In The Pink Tennis Tournament, and Squash Cancer fundraisers.

Organizers are already looking forward to this year's events, especially Martha's Market.

"This year is going to be an even bigger year. This year is going to be our 25th anniversary, and so we are really excited about it. It is going to be a big huge affair, everybody is going to want to come and shop, and all your money will go towards more wonderful programs at Martha Jefferson," said Martha’s Market Chair Susan Webb.

The funding will help support breast cancer screening, cancer survivor programming, and much more.