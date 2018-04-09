Police: 'CHS' Threat Not Directed at Charlottesville High School

Investigators say Charlottesville High School is not the center of a social media threat referencing "CHS".

Authorities say they were made aware of the threat Sunday, April 8, which was posted on Snapchat.

The post showed a picture of a person holding a rifle and a caption warning people not to go to school.

After investigating, Charlottesville police determined the threat was made Thursday by a 17-year-old student at Clovis High School in New Mexico.

According to the Charlottesville Police Department, there is no known threat to Charlottesville High School or any private or public school in the city.

04/08/2018 Release from the Charlottesville Police Department:

Earlier this evening, the Charlottesville Police Department was made aware of social media threats in which the individual referenced “CHS”.

Through our investigation and in conjunction with the Clovis New Mexico Police Department, it was determined that these threats were made earlier this week by a 17-year old male Clovis High School student. A media release from the Clovis New Mexico Police Department is included with this release.

At this time, there is no known threat to Charlottesville High School. The 17-year-old male was taken in to custody by Clovis New Mexico authorities and the weapon involved has also been seized.