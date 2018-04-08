Rescue Runway Show Unites Animals and Fashion to Benefit Non-Profits

Over 100 people gathered at the Rockfish Valley Community Center Sunday for a runway show benefiting two Nelson County non-profits.

Volunteers modeled clothing from the Almost Home SPCA Thrift Store and the Treasure Chest Thrift Store at the second annual Rescue Runway.

Some furry friends also joined on the catwalk.

Organizers say the event is a fun way to support both the community center as well as the Almost Home No-Kill Animal Shelter.

"It’s a fun event, it brings money to almost home and to the treasure chest, we have donated food and beverages, we have raffle baskets at least 40 of them that we've displayed that people can bid on," said Volunteer Cat Walsh.

The event raised over $1000 and organizers are already looking forward to next year’s event.