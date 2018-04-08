Kite Festival Gives Back to Rockfish Valley Foundation

Professional flyers from Richmond also turned up to the event.

The tenth annual Rockfish Valley Foundation Kite Festival kicked off Sunday where children created their own kites out of paper bags in Nelson County.

Professional kite flyers from Richmond also came out to show off their colorful kites.

Organizers say their favorite part of the festival is watching kids enjoy a beautiful day outdoors.

“They just can't believe you can make a kite out of a paper bag i mean that is just amazing to them and it’s wonderful to see them realize that you can go have fun out in nature on a beautiful day without having to spend a lot of money,” said Betsy Ajelasto, co-founder of Rockfish Valley Foundation.

People also participated in a duck race where winners received a cash prize.

The rest of the money raised was given back to the Rockfish Valley Foundation.