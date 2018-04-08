UVA Law Fundraises for 'Ready Kids'

Over the past 14 years, $320,000 has been raised for Ready Kids.

The 35th annual University of Virginia law school softball invitational was held this weekend to help raise money for Ready Kids, which provides educational and counseling services for children.

Each year, the law students say they donate around $20,000 to Ready Kids through this tournament.

“It means a lot to us to give back to Charlottesville, it's our home, we're not just students here, we really do feel like this is our place too, so it means a lot to go and interact with the community and give back in some meaningful way,” said Co-Tournament Director Dascher Pasco.

