Businesses Gear Up for Tom Tom Founders Festival

Businesses on Charlottesville’s downtown mall are gearing up for an exciting week of events surrounding the Tom Tom Founders Festival.

“It's a wonderful week to learn about Charlottesville, meet your neighbor, meet your community, celebrate the city and also this is a time when thousands of people from all over the country come to talk about founding and creativity, and what's next in industry, in civic life,” said Paul Beyer, executive director of the Tom Tom Founders Festival.

As part of this year's Tom Tom Summit, former CBS Evening News anchor Dan Rather and actor John Cleese will be speaking at the Paramount Theater later this week.