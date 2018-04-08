7 Years Later, Fluvanna County Family Continue Search for Missing Man

A Fluvanna County family is still looking for answers seven years after Robert Hourihan's mysterious disappearance.

Sunday marks seven years since he was last seen at a grocery store in Palmyra on April 8, 2011.

Authorities initially believed Hourihan was going to work in Richmond on the morning of April 8, 2011. They later learned he was to meet an acquaintance in Fluvanna County. The acquaintance told investigators that Hourihan never arrived for the meeting.

His vehicle was later found abandoned in a Maryland parking lot, which is where the investigation went cold.

The Fluvanna County Sheriff's office says this is still an active investigation.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office at 434-589-8211.