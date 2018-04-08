UVA Softball tops Louisville 17-12 to Avoid Series Sweep

UVA softball scored 17 runs the most for the program since 1995

LOUISVILLE. Ky. – Danni Ingraham (Laguna Niguel, Calif.) launched a pair of home runs and tied the single-game school record with seven runs batted in to slug Virginia (12-27, 3-12 ACC) past Louisville (26-13, 6-6 ACC) 17-12 on Sunday afternoon at Ulmer Stadium.

Ingraham’s seven RBI came on a double, two-run home run and grand slam, tying Jamie Hahn’s seven-RBI performance against Coppin State in 1996. Her pair of home runs also give her 31 in her Virginia career, moving past Sarah Tacke for second all-time in program history.

Virginia opened the scoring on Sunday afternoon thanks to Ingraham’s first home run of the day, a two-run shot in the top of the first.

Louisville answered back with a pair of its own in the bottom half to tie the game. A leadoff walk and infield single set the table for a two-run double off the center field wall.

Both sides threatened in the second inning, but a diving grab by the Louisville shortstop and a running grab at the wall by Lexi Mettler (Turlock, Calif.) kept the game even at 2-2.

The Cards took their first lead of the afternoon in the third, as a dropped pop-up marked an auspicious start. Virginia recovered from the miscue with a fielder’s choice, but a single and three-run home run off of reliever Lacy Smith (Lancaster, Pa.) gave Louisville a 5-2 lead.

Virginia responded with a four-run top of the fourth to retake the lead. Erika Osherow (Darien, Conn.), who started in the circle, got the Cavaliers going with a one-out single. Following a walk and a fly out, Madi Traver (Coppell, Texas) drew a 16-pitch walk to load the bases.

Allison Davis (Oak Hill, Va.) was hit in the elbow to chase home a run, cutting the deficit to 5-3. Hayley Busby (Phoenix, Ariz.) delivered the big blow with a two-out, bases-clearing double off the left field wall to put Virginia back in front, 6-5. Ingraham followed with another double of her own, scoring Busby to make it a 7-5 lead halfway through the game.

Once again, Louisville responded in the bottom of the inning, plating a pair of runs to tie the game at 7-7.

Osherow put the Hoos back in the lead with her two-run home run down the left field line. The line-drive just snuck over the 10-foot wall, making it a 9-7 ballgame. Ashlee Davis (Gilbert, Ariz.) restarted the inning with a single before an error and Allison Davis single loaded the bases.

Already 2-for-3 with three RBI on the day, Ingraham stepped in and delivered a two-out grand slam to left. Her second big fly of the day, the no-doubter bounded off Brandeis Avenue well beyond the left field wall and put Virginia in front 13-7.

Louisville pulled back a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth, making it a 13-9 score line, but Virginia countered with a three-run sixth. An error allowed the first run to score before Busby drove home a pair with her two-out single. The freshman’s fourth and fifth RBI of the day made it a 16-9 lead.

Kate Covington (McLean, Va.) singled home Virginia’s 17th run of the day on a line drive off the glove of the third baseman. Louisville would score a pair in the bottom of the seventh before Osherow finished off the game with a ground ball, capping a 17-12 victory.

NOTING THE HOOS

• The 17 runs are the most for Virginia since April 27, 1996.

• Ingraham is now four home runs away from tying the career record at Virginia.

• Busby’s five RBI are a career-high for the freshman.

• The 29 combined runs are the most in Virginia softball history.

UP NEXT

Virginia returns home to face Longwood in midweek action at The Park on Wednesday (April 11). The Hoos will then host Virginia Tech in a three-game series over the weekend.