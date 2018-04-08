Orange County Man Charged With DUI, Felony Hit and Run

An Orange County man is behind bars after an alcohol-influenced wrong-way collision with a law enforcement officer early Sunday morning.

25-year-old Ted Allen Herndon Jr. was charged with driving under the influence and felony hit and run after colliding with a member of the Culpeper County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says Herndon was driving the wrong way on Zachary Taylor Highway in Orange County just after 5:00 a.m. when Sergeant Derek Emmel swerved to avoid the head-on collision.

Herndon struck the marked patrol vehicle on its back left side and continued driving toward Culpeper County.

Shortly after the crash, Herndon was located and arrested.

He is currently being held without bond at Culpeper County Jail.

The sheriff's office says Sergeant Emmel sustained minor injuries while his K-9 partner, Kato, appeared to be fine.