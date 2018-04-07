Kaine Brings Re-election Campaign to Charlottesville

Virginia Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.) brought his re-election campaign to Charlottesville on Saturday.

The democratic senator says that unlike his republican opponents, he's focused on ensuring that all Americans have an equal opportunity to succeed.

"My campaign is focused on a Virginia that works for all – jobs for all, healthcare for all, education for all, security for all, equality for all,” said Kaine.

Kaine is rallying support from Charlottesville voters around his plan to provide a public healthcare option for everyone in the country.

The incumbent senator also promises gun reform.

"I think we need to do universal background checks,” said Kaine. “I think we could reinstate the assault weapons ban and our nation would be safer."

The democratic senator ended the first week of his re-election campaign with a rally at Charlottesville’s Haven.

Gold Star father Khizr Khan says he supports Kaine's stance on immigration reform and his dedication to helping veterans find jobs.

"We have tested him for 25 years, his service, his commitment, his decency, his civility, his exemplary leadership that we need not only in Virginia, but throughout the nation," said Khan.

Kaine says if re-elected, he will continue to support the troops.

As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, he is urging his group to investigate President Donald Trump's decision to deploy National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexican border.

"We need to make sure that the decisions about when to deploy our troops are made carefully and deliberately and not just on the spur of the moment," Kaine said.

Khan says while Virginians showed up at the polls in November of 2016 to vote for Kaine, he's encouraging them not to take this year's senate race for granted.

"Let’s show up to vote, lets contribute to our campaigns so that when we wake up the day after election, we can be confident that we served our nation, we have served our country,” said Khan.