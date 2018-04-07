UVa Softball Falls 16-1 in Five Innings at Louisville

University of Virginia Athletics Media Release

LOUISVILLE. Ky. – Louisville (26-12, 6-5 ACC) scored in each of its four at-bats to run-rule Virginia (11-27, 2-12 ACC), 16-1, on Saturday afternoon at Ulmer Stadium.

After Virginia left the bases loaded in the top of the first, Louisville opened the scoring in the bottom half with a two-run double. Another double and a sacrifice fly made it 4-0 Cards at the end of the first.

The Cavaliers again spoiled a scoring opportunity in the second, loading the bases with one out before a pair of pop outs ended the frame. Kate Covington (McLean, Va.) doubled to lead off the inning, but Virginia failed to claw a run back.

Once again, Louisville made Virginia pay for the missed opportunity by plating five runs in the second. A three-run home marked the big blow, staking the Cards to a 9-0 advantage. Louisville added on to its big lead in the third, scoring five runs on four hits to make it 14-0.

The Cardinals would add another pair of runs in the fourth before Madi Traver (Coppell, Texas) plated Virginia’s lone run of the game with an RBI-single in the top of the fifth.

Along with Covington and Traver, Danni Ingraham (Laguna Niguel, Calif.) and Ashlee Davis (Gilbert, Ariz.) picked up hits for Virginia. Lacy Smith (Lancaster, Pa.) took the loss, falling to 5-8 on the season.

UP NEXT

Virginia closes out the series at Louisville with a noon first pitch on Sunday (April 8). The game will be carried on ACC Network Extra.