Nine Pillars Hip Hop Festival to Host Block Party Sunday at IX Art Park

The Nine Pillars Hip Hop Cultural Festival will host a block party at the IX Art Park Sunday in Charlottesville at approximately 3:00 p.m.

The festival kicked off on Friday, April 7 with a preview of the event and will continue on throughout the month.

Their website states that "they are committed to raising the profile of hip-hop and pushing values of activism, community, inclusiveness, and social justice to the forefront."

Organizers collaborated with several other organizations in the area to make this year's events possible.