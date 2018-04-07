Quantcast

Nine Pillars Hip Hop Festival to Host Block Party Sunday at IX Art Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The Nine Pillars Hip Hop Cultural Festival will host a block party at the IX Art Park Sunday in Charlottesville at approximately 3:00 p.m.

The festival kicked off on Friday, April 7 with a preview of the event and will continue on throughout the month.

Their website states that "they are committed to raising the profile of hip-hop and pushing values of activism, community, inclusiveness, and social justice to the forefront." 

Organizers collaborated with several other organizations in the area to make this year's events possible.  