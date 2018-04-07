Quantcast

Dozens Lace up Sneakers for 5K on Breast Cancer Awareness

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Dozens of runners laced up their sneakers Saturday morning for the 24th annual Run for Life 5K. 

The race is hosted each year by University of Virginia's Zeta Tau Alpha to raise money for UVA’s breast care center.

Organizers expect to raise thousands of dollars for breast cancer screenings, research, and treatment.

NBC29's very own Sharon Gregory was the emcee of the event.