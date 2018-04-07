Dogs Take Downtown Charlottesville for bow-WOW-walk

One of the dogs participating in the walk.

Dogs took over downtown Charlottesville for the 5th annual bow-WOW-walk on Saturday.

Hundreds of people and their four-legged friends walked through the city for the 2.5K event which raised funds for the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA.

The event wrapped up with treats and competitions at IX Art Park.

The SPCA aimed to raise $80,000 at the conclusion of the event.