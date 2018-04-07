Kroger Hosts Job Fair as it Searches for 30 New Employees

Dozens of people visited Kroger in the Rio Hill Shopping Center on Saturday in hopes of landing a job at one of the company's three stores in Albemarle County.

Kroger held the job fair in search of 30 employees - both full and part time - at its Rio Hill, Hydraulic Road, and Barracks Road locations.

"As our sales continue to grow, we need more energetic and smiling faces in our stores to help take care of our customers," said Human Resources Manager Melissa Ramirez.

Managers say they hired close to ten people today, but are still searching for several employees.

Kroger is expected to host further open interviews on Tuesday’s from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Anyone interested is encouraged to fill out an online application ahead of time.