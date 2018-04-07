Prospective Students Visit UVA Engineering for Annual Open House

Hundreds of high school students and their families visited Charlottesville on Saturday for an open house at the University of Virginia’s School of Engineering.

Prospective students spoke with professors and current students at the annual open house while glimpsing at the high-tech work completed in the engineering curricula. One of the school’s current projects is a self-driving car.

Organizers say the open house is the best way for people to get a feel for what UVA has to offer.



"All of the labs are open, which is a great opportunity for students to really engage and see the different projects that students and other faculty members are supporting,” said Frances Morales, president of the engineering city council. “There's ongoing tours, there's different presentations and different exhibits that students are welcome to attend."

Current students gave tours of the facilities, including the brand-new link lab in Olsson Hall.

