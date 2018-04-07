Sheetz to Hire More Than 2,500 Additional Employees Company Wide

Sheetz Press Release

ALTOONA, PA (April 5, 2018)—Today Sheetz, one of America’s fastest growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains for over 65 years, is proud to announce plans to hire more than 2,500 employees company-wide. Recently named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, Sheetz will hold open interviews for full-time and part-time positions starting on April 11th at all of its 568 locations.

The hiring initiative aims to increase Sheetz’s total employee count and number of full-time positions by creating and filling jobs at stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. During the open interviews, prospective employees can learn about Sheetz's commitment to offering employees sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture, community engagement and disrupting the convenience category as we know it.

“Our employees are so important to us,” said Stephanie Doliveira VP of Human Resources at Sheetz. “We are deeply committed to investing in our people, rewarding our employees and attracting the best talent for the job whether it's in the distribution centers, food production facilities, corporate office or one of our store locations.”

Sheetz offers competitive pay and benefits packages to all employees, including medical and dental insurance, a 401(k) retirement plan, college tuition reimbursement, an employee stock ownership plan, flexible schedules, opportunities for advancement, bonuses, vacation time and more.

Sheetz currently operates 568 stores throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina. Prospective employees should visit this website to learn more.