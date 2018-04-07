Casey's 1st Career Complete Game Helps Keep 'Hoos Bull Pen Fresh

Derek Casey had 7 strike outs in the 9-0 win over Virginia Tech on Friday

Derek Casey threw his first career complete game in a shut out win over the Hokies Friday night.

It was not only the first complete game by a UVA pitcher this season but also the first since Daniel Lynch threw a complete game last year in April.

"Its exciting for me," says Casey. "I don't know what else to say but it was a lot of fun. I wish it was like that everyday."

"To throw a complete game and be as a efficient as he was, we needed that in the opener of this series," says head coach Brian O'Connor.

In nine innings Casey allowed just three hits, didn't walk a batter and logged seven strike outs as he picked up his staff-high fourth win of the season.

O'Connor says, "He hasn't broken stride. I thought the first part of the year, pre-conference, he was really pitching great."

Casey says, "I'm starting to figure out my pitches a little better. I felt strong the whole time. I didn't feel like I was getting tired, which in my earlier outings, I felt that wear on me towards the end of the game."

Daniel Lynch was also impressive in the second game.

The Junior pitched six and a thirds innings and struck out 10 batters.

However, Tech was able to even the series by taking game two 5-4.

O'Connor says, "Sometimes it comes down to one pitch or one situation and certainly they executed the squeeze there in the 9th inning to take the lead."

Brian O'Connor has yet to name a starting pitcher for Sunday but expects his bull pen to be fresh with not only an extras day's rest, but also because of the efforts of Casey and Lynch on Friday.

O'Connor says, "Certainly, those guys pitching deep into the game and not have to touch Andrew Abbott and Kyle Whitten and guys like that."

Brendan Rivoli says, "Sunday is huge. Every ACC game is pretty big here. We just have to go out and compete. I think we'll do that and we'll have good success if we keep doing that."