Virginia Men's and Women's Track & Field Sweep Quad Meet at Lannigan Field

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.- The No. 23 Virginia men’s track and field team concluded a quad meet against Maryland, Bucknell and Georgetown on Friday (April 6) at Lannigan Field, defeating all three programs.

Virginia won against Maryland 67-43, in addition to topping Bucknell 76-45 and Georgetown 82-18.

“Improvement, that’s what we want at this time of the year,” director of track and field Bryan Fetzer said. “We want to learn from the mistakes from previous opportunities and take steps to maximize our ability.”

The Cavaliers led the meet, finishing first in nine events. Alfred Shirley III (Chesapeake, Va.) set a UVA freshman record in the 400m dash, topping the event with a time of 46.34. His time ranks third in all-time performances at Virginia.

Redshirt sophomore Sam Young (Lewes, Del.) led the men’s pole vault, clearing a height of 5.05m (16’6.75), while junior Hilmar Jonsson (Reykjavik, Iceland) placed first in the hammer with a mark of 69.85m (229’2”).

Sophomore Jordan Scott (Portmore, Jamaica) topped the long jump with a career-best and wind-assisted jump of 7.70m (25’3.15”).

Virginia swept the hurdles with junior Emmanuel Jackson (Raleigh, N.C.) recording a time of 14.63 in the 110m hurdles and redshirt junior Jack Lint (Westerville, Ohio) capturing a time of 54.90 in the 400m hurdles.

Graduate student Mike Marsella (Hope Valle, R.I.) led the 1500m run with a time of 3:55.57, while redshirt sophomore Matthew Novak (Glen Allen, Va.) topped the 2000m steeplechase with a time of 5:59.25.

In the men’s shot put, junior Nace Plesko (Ljubljana, Slovenia) finished first with a mark of 16.68m (54’8.75”).

Rounding out the meet, senior Kenneth Hagen (Blacksburg, Va.) and redshirt sophomore Ari Klau (Wester Hartford, Conn.) finished second and third, respectively in the 1500m run. Hagen recorded a time of 3:55.92, while Klau finished with a time of 3:56.94.

Redshirt junior James Williams (Radford, Va.) finished second in the shot put with a mark of 15.73m (51’7.25”).

In the discus, Plesko placed second with a career-best performance of 52.88m (173’6”) as Williams finished third in the event with a mark of 49.14m (161’3”). Plesko’s performance ranks seventh in Virginia history.

Graduate student Tucker Rizzi (Williamsburg, Va.) finished second in the javelin with an effort of 60.98m (200’1”). Senior Anthony Bouselli (Hawley, Pa.) placed third in the event with a mark of 59.61m (195’7”) to conclude the meet.

Virginia will compete in the Virginia Challenge on April 20. The two-day competition will be held at Lannigan Field.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.- The Virginia women’s track and field team swept Maryland, Bucknell and Georgetown in a quad meet on Friday (April 6) at Lannigan Field.

Virginia defeated Maryland with a score of 77-56, Bucknell with a score of 77-59 and Georgetown with a score 82-41 to win all three individual team competitions.

“Several individuals made some significant breakthroughs today, while others are on the cusp,” director of track and field Bryan Fetzer said. “In two weeks, I’m confident that we will see even more."

The Cavaliers led five events during the day as senior Katie Freix (Chantilly, Va.) opened the meet with a win in the pole vault. She cleared a height of 3.91m (12’10”) to capture the third-best performance in school history.

Virginia recorded the top two times in the 100m hurdles. Sophomore Alexis Woodley (Chesapeake, Va.) ran a career-best time of 13.48 to finish first, capturing the second-best time in school history, and junior Ciara Leonard (Elkins Park, Pa.) finished second with a time of 13.49.

The Cavaliers captured another 1-2 finish, taking the top two spots in the long jump. Redshirt junior Mia Barron (Minnetonka, Minn.) reached a season-best mark of 6.15m (20’2.25”). Freshman Khyasia Caldwell-Adams (Pocono Summit, Pa.) finished second in the event with a mark of 6.12m (20’1”). Her performance is tied for fourth on UVA’s all-time freshman list.

Sophomore Anna Jefferson (Warren, Mich.) finished first in the 400m with a career-best time of 54.13, while senior Kiana Hairston (Manassas, Va.) placed third with a time of 57.43.

Freshman Kiera Bothwell (Springfield, Va.) topped the 2000m steeplechase. She captured a time of 7:07.23.

Additionally, Brittany Jones (Bloomfield, Conn.) set a freshman record in the shot put. She recorded a mark of 15.32m (50’3.25”) for second place in the event.

The women’s 4x100m relay team of freshman Halle Hazzard (Commack, N.Y.), Woodley, Leonard and Jefferson, respectively, finished second with a time of 46.93.

Junior Jade Baker (North Richland Hills, Texas) placed second in the hammer with a mark of 52.15m (171’1”), while senior Carter Green (Ashland, Pa.) placed second in the discus, reaching a mark of 46.33m (152’0”).

In the high jump, junior Carly Feyerabend (Mechanicsville, VA.) and freshman Gabrielle Hayes (Woodbridge, Va.) finished second and third, respectively. Feyerabend cleared a height of 1.61m (5’3.25”), while Hayes captured a mark of 1.56m (5’1.25”).

Junior Alana Herran (Orange, N.J.) recorded a time of 59.25 in the 400m hurdles to finish second in the event.

The Cavaliers closed the night with the javelin. Graduate student Caitlin Mautz (Doylestown, Pa.) recorded a mark of 47.99m (157’5”) for second overall.

Virginia will return to action at the Virginia Challenge. The two-day meet at Lannigan Field will begin April 20.