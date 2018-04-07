4 JMU Women's Lax Crushes Delaware 19-5 in CAA Opener

JMU Athletics Media Release

HARRISONBURG, Va. – Four players recorded hat tricks and fourth-ranked James Madison cruised to its largest victory of the season with a 19-5 Colonial Athletic Association women’s lacrosse triumph against Delaware on Friday evening at Sentara Park.

The Dukes improved to 10-1 overall and 1-0 in CAA play, while the Blue Hens fell to 5-7 and 0-1. It was JMU’s largest margin of victory against UD in the series. The also win marked JMU’s best 11-game start in school history, as it had never won 10 of 11 to start a season until tonight. The Dukes had previously begun 9-2 in seven separate seasons.

Senior midfielder Elena Romesburg tied her career high with five goals, to go with two caused turnovers and two draw controls. Senior attacker Kristen Gaudian matched Romesburg’s five points with three goals and two assists, in addition to her three draws. Also turning in hat tricks were sophomore attacker Maddie McDaniel and sophomore midfielder Halle Duenkel. It was Duenkel’s first career three-goal game.

Senior attacker Katie Kerrigan also had a five-point evening with a goal and a game-best four assists, as she moved into a fourth all-time at JMU with 72 career helpers. Junior attackerHanna Haven notched a goal and two assists, and freshman midfielder Charlotte Haggerty produced her first two-goal game, with a pair of scores, to go with two draws and three ground balls.

Senior midfielder Haley Warden won a career-high nine draw controls, which aided in JMU dominating in the circle by a 20-5 margin. The Dukes held advantages in every category, including shots (31-12), shots on goal (28-8), draws, caused turnovers (14-8) and ground balls (16-11). JMU also committed five fewer turnovers (13-18) and finished strong from the eight-meter, going 4-of-6 on free-position shots.

JMU held Delaware’s starters to only one goal and one assist in the game. UD was paced by Katie Caddigan, who scored two goals with two assists in reserve. Kate Brewster made nine saves on 20 shots on goal in the defeat.

The Dukes stormed out of the gates, netting the game’s first nine goals. JMU led 8-0 before the Blue Hens recorded its first shot of the game and eventually activated the running clock by starting with an 11-1 lead. JMU, which led 12-2 at the break, scored the first five in the second half for its first of three 15-goal leads.

QUOTING COACH SHELLEY

“We were very hungry,” Head Coach Shelley Klaes-Bawcombe said. “We understand what this team is capable of. We respect our opponents, we really wanted to set the tone early today and come out with a big first half. Today’s game showed what kind of depth this team has right now. We got a lot of minutes from a lot of people and the level didn’t change. That’s a huge complement to the program that we have faith in them and they show us they can do it.”

CAREER WATCH

Several JMU players moved up on the program’s top-20 list in Friday’s win over Delaware. Kerrigan moved into fourth place in assists (72) and Gaudian moved into a tie for fifth in free-position goals (34). Warden, who already owns the draw-control record (193), slid into 10th place in ground balls (120) and needs five more caused turnovers (98) to move into second place at JMU. Romesburg moved into a tie for eighth in draws (121), senior defender Rebecca Tooker is now 12th in caused turnovers (68) and Gaudian is tied for 19th in goals (106).

UP NEXT

JMU remains at home and will face Drexel on Sunday, April 8 at noon. It will be JMU’s annual Friends of Jaclyn game, where the Dukes will don their pink uniforms and have a ceremonial balloon release prior to the opening draw.