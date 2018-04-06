People Biking to Raise Funds for the Alzheimer’s Association

People in central Virginia are biking for a cure.

With just two weeks until race day, organizers are prepping for the first annual high bridge run in Farmville.

The biking event is aimed at raising awareness and funds for the Alzheimer’s Association.

This year, they set a goal of 10-thousand dollars, and have already exceeded that amount.

Organizer, Bob Stroh, has a personal tie to this cause and his family is funding the event.

"It’s a very difficult disease. Right now, there's no answer. People are working very hard to find those answers. And it's nice to be able to help in some small way,” said Stroh, event organizer.

The bike race is April 21.

Non-bikers are encouraged to donate to the cause.