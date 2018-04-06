Judges to Vote on Artwork for Charlottesville Downtown Mall

A new design competition, inspired by the two confederate monuments in Charlottesville, is challenging people to find common ground over their differences.

Bushman Dreyfus Architects started a contest for people to design an object to put on the west end of the Downtown Mall.

The artwork is meant to be a representation of Charlottesville in its present day.

The public got a sneak peak of the designs April 6 and on April 10 they'll get a chance to pick their favorite.

"None of these are meant to be built. They’re just sort of concept works that are meant to engender conversation and really think about public space,” said Andrea Douglas, Executive Director of African American Heritage Center/Juror.

Judges will have a lengthy voting session on Tuesday, and the public is invited to make their choice from five to seven.

Three winners will be given prizes and one winner will receive the community choice award.