VIA Hosting Community Events for Autism Awareness Month

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
The Virginia Institute of Autism, or VIA, is kicking off a series of events to recognize autism awareness month.
VIA held a gallery exhibit and reception at Cityspace April 6. Work from local graphic designers will be up all month long.
VIA says autism has become much more prominent in news, television and movies, so the organization is working to spread the word of their growing services.
"We’re trying this month to make sure we raise awareness because people encounter autism more in their lives. loved ones, friends, family, the number of lives impacted by autism has grown substantially so we're growing our outreach to let people know that via is here,” said Larry Garretson, VIA communications director.
VIA will host a free cone day at Ben and Jerry's on April 10 ahead of the run for autism 5K on April 14.
Below is a full list of the events the institute has planned:
April 6th – First Fridays Gallery Exhibit Reception: CitySpace, 5-7pm. Join us for refreshments
and to view our Autism Awareness Month exhibit. Kids welcome.
April 10th – Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry’s to benefit VIA. Everybody’s favorite day of the year.
Bring a few dollars for a donation and the Ben & Jerry’s staff will give you an extra treat. 12 – 8
pm.
April 11th – TOM TOM Festival Panel: “Microenterprise to Provide Employment for Adults with
Autism.” Join Executive Director Ethan long and special guest Autism Speaks national Director
of Adult Services David Kearon, and a panel of experts, for a discussion of VIA’s innovative new
program to build gainful employment opportunities for people with autism.
April 14th – Run for Autism 5K – Charlottesville High School, 6:45am registration, 7:30 Kids
Race, 8:00 5K. Join us for the fun, and help us raise funds to support autism services.
www.runforautism5k.org.
April 15th – Common House , 10 – 3. Community brunch, open to all, to benefit VIA.