VIA Hosting Community Events for Autism Awareness Month

The Virginia Institute of Autism, or VIA, is kicking off a series of events to recognize autism awareness month.



VIA held a gallery exhibit and reception at Cityspace April 6. Work from local graphic designers will be up all month long.

VIA says autism has become much more prominent in news, television and movies, so the organization is working to spread the word of their growing services.

"We’re trying this month to make sure we raise awareness because people encounter autism more in their lives. loved ones, friends, family, the number of lives impacted by autism has grown substantially so we're growing our outreach to let people know that via is here,” said Larry Garretson, VIA communications director.

VIA will host a free cone day at Ben and Jerry's on April 10 ahead of the run for autism 5K on April 14.

Below is a full list of the events the institute has planned: