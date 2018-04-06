UVA Hosts Annual Curry Research Conference

Students in the University of Virginia’s curry school showed off their work identifying problems, solutions and potential new trends during the Curry Research Conference on April 6.

One of the projects presented at the student-run conference looked at the support systems for children with disabilities in the juvenile justice system.

Another showcased the importance of using engineering design in high school science classes.

Students and faculty heard a keynote address from Northwestern University Social Psychologist, Mesmin Destin.

Organizers say the conference gives both undergraduate and graduate students the chance to present their research in a professional and welcoming environment.

"It gives students a chance to get feedback from their peers and it’s a little more friendly environment, so people who are just starting their research career can sort of get a place where they can get research from people who are on the same path as them," said Kate Peoples, chair-elect of the Curry Research Conference.

The students also participated in workshops, one on using race categories responsibly in research, and another on graduate students' mental health.

Students also got to meet with professors for feedback on their projects.

This was the 9th year of the conference.