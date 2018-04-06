VDOT Warns Drivers of Potential Late-Season Snowfall

Virginia Department of Transportation crews in the Shenandoah Valley are bracing for whatever kind of precipitation may fall on Saturday, April 7.

Crews will start 12-hour shifts in the morning to plow and treat roads in the valley, if it’s needed.

Since the storm is predicted to start as rain, roads will not be pretreated.

Although ground temperatures are warm, VDOT says its attacks each winter storm the same regardless of the current month.

“We do have the potential of some accumulating snow, if it comes down fast enough, that if folks when they're driving could have sort of a slushy surface to be driving on,” says Ken Slack, VDOT’s spokesman. “So we certainly would ask folks to back off on their speed and make sure they leave plenty of stopping distance.”

On Saturday, you can visit the Virginia Department of Transportation’s 511 website to check traffic cameras and road conditions before you head out if the storm does occur.