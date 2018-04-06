Charlottesville Marathon to Close Some Streets Across City

Rain, snow, and sleet won't stop runners in Charlottesville.

Runners are getting ready for the 15th annual Charlottesville Marathon, and 1400 people are coming out Friday evening to Court Square to grab their gear and bibs.

Even if you are not running in the race on Saturday, April 7, the marathon and half marathon may still affect you with various road closures across the city. Many streets will have limited access or will be cut off during the event, which kicks off at 7 a.m.

East Jefferson Street, Locust Avenue, and a portion of Preston Avenue eastbound will be closed until 12 p.m. as runners make their way along the course. Charlottesville police are reminding drivers that if you come across an intersection of the race, to please be patient and follow instructions.

"We will be controlling as many intersections as we can and minimizing interactions between runners and vehicles as best we can,” says Sergeant Josh Manzano of the Charlottesville Police Department. “Please just follow the instructions of the officers and try to be patient.”

Organizers say if you are running or wanting to watch one of the races, the best locations to park Saturday will be in the Market Street and Water Street parking garages.

Most of those road closures will be kicking in Saturday morning around 6 a.m.