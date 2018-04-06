Fire Official Issues Citywide Burn Ban for Staunton

04/06/2018 Release from Staunton Deputy Fire Marshal:

April 6, 2018 — Due to projected wind speeds, Staunton Deputy Fire Marshal Perry Weller has issued a citywide burn ban, effective immediately.

No open air burning is allowed, including no fires in fire pits and no campfires.

Projected weather conditions could significantly increase chances of the spread of outdoor fires.

There is an enhanced threat for the spread of wildfires today.

Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 20 and 30 percent this afternoon across much of the area. Sustained southwest winds between 15 and 20 miles per hour with frequent gusts of 25 to 35 miles per hour are also expected during this time. The combination of gusty winds, low relative humidity and low fuel moisture will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires into early this evening.

Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grass and tree litter that ignites will have the potential to spread quickly. Please check with local officials regarding any open burning laws.



The Fire Marshal's office will monitor weather conditions and determine when the ban will be lifted.