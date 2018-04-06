Warner, Kaine Announce Federal Funding to Help Reduce Veteran Homelessness

On Friday, April 6, Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced federal funding to help reduce veteran homelessness in Virginia.

The money will go toward Virginia housing authorities to help homeless veterans and their families locate affordable and stable housing. One group that is benefiting from the funds is the Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority, which works to provide quality affordable housing for those living in the city. The CRHA will receive over $35,000 of the federal funding.

The funds are a result of a joint effort between the departments of Veteran Affairs and Housing and Urban Development.

Press Release from the U.S. Senate:

The selected Virginia housing authorities and funding amounts are listed below:

Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority—$35,369

Chesapeake Redevelopment & Housing Authority—$34,821

City of Virginia Beach—$39,161

James City Council Office of Housing & Community Development—$29,164

Newport News Redevelopment & Housing Authority—$35,663

Norfolk Redevelopment & Housing Authority—$39,661

Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority—$6,858

Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority—$24,043

Virginia Housing Development Authority—$53,293

Arlington County Department of Human Services—$161,556

Fairfax County Redevelopment & Housing Authority—$121,507

Loudoun County Department of Family Services—$56,249

Office of Housing Development of Prince William County—$56,617

This funding was granted through the HUD-VASH voucher program, which is a collaborative effort between HUD and the VA that uses targeted vouchers to offer permanent supportive housing opportunities to veterans experiencing homelessness. On March 23, 2018, the Senators voted in favor of the omnibus bill that fully funds homeless prevention programs at the Department of Veterans Affairs, including HUD-VASH.