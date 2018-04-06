CASPCA: Low-Cost Microchip & Rabies Drop-In Clinic April 8, Adoption Special April 7-8

04/06/2018 Release from the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA:

The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is proud to offer microchipping and rabies vaccination walk-in clinics to the greater Charlottesville-Albemarle community.

The next clinic will be held this Sunday, April 8, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 3355 Berkmar Drive.

The CASPCA encourages pet owners to have their animal microchipped and vaccinated. One in three pets will be lost in their lifetime and without identification, 90 percent will never return home.

A current rabies vaccine is required by Virginia State Law for all cats and dogs over four months of age. Residents of the City of Charlottesville and Albemarle County can purchase a 2018 Dog License during the microchip and rabies clinic. Bring your pet’s previous proof of rabies vaccination to receive a three-year rabies vaccine.



Rabies vaccine: $25 | With proof of public assistance: $10

Microchip: $30 | With proof of public assistance: $10

Rabies vaccine & microchip: $40 | With proof of public assistance: $15

Additionally, the CASPCA is offering $50 adoption fees for all grey cats during our 50 Shades of Grey Adoption Special. This special will take place over the weekend, beginning on April 7 and end on April 8. Come visit with our feline friends today and meet your purrfect match!