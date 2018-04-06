Charlottesville Releases Top Choices for New Names of City Parks

The park with the Lee statue is currently called Emancipation Park

The results are in, and the people of Charlottesville have spoken in the latest park renaming survey hosted by the city.

Court Square Park was the clear winner for the park that contains the Stonewall Jackson statue, but there’s a little more confusion when it comes to the one with the Robert E. Lee statue.

The city used two different methods to calculate the results and depending on which one you choose, Emancipation Park could be renamed Market Street Park or Vinegar Hill Park.

A straight-up tally of votes shows Market Street Park as the winner, but using a weighted calculation based on voters' first, second, and third choices, Vinegar Hill Park then becomes the winner.

Of the city’s population of a little over 45,000 people, 7,535 inhabitants participated in the survey and close to 53 percent of those say they would like the opportunity to recast their votes after the city narrows down some of the options.

The city said it would not consider Lee or Jackson as name options, but it still received 1,825 write-in votes for Lee. That’s more than either Market Street or Vinegar Hill received.

These results will be presented to City Council at its meeting on Monday, April 16, during which councilors will vote on next steps.