2 Waynesboro Men Facing Child-Related Charges

Two Waynesboro men with the same last name, but who aren't related, are facing multiple child-related charges.

Forty-year-old Dusty Lee Fitzgerald is charged with two misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency, and two counts of abuse or neglect of children.

The Waynesboro Police Department says Child Protective Services had received a complaint that Fitzgerald had encouraged two teenage boys to leave Juvenile Court prior to probation violation proceedings on March 8.

He is also accused of using illegal drugs with those teenagers at various times since December 13, 2017.

Authorities charged 34-year-old Richard Maxwell Fitzgerald Jr. with 25 counts of possession of child pornography.

The department says an investigation into Fitzgerald Jr. began on February 28, 2018, after someone filed a complaint. The investigation led to police to execute a search warrant, which resulted in the discovery of numerous images of what authorities believe is child pornography.

The Waynesboro Police Department says the two cases are unrelated.