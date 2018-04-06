UVA Students Again Team Up with the Building Goodness Foundation

UVA Students Again Team Up with the Building Goodness FoundationPosted: Updated:
UVA Darden students pitching in with the Building Goodness Foundation (FILE IMAGE)
UVA Darden students pitching in with the Building Goodness Foundation (FILE IMAGE)
UVA Students Again Team Up with the Building Goodness FoundationMore>>
Reported by Madison Carter
Reported by Madison Carter
Madison Carter joined NBC29 as a reporter in June 2016. She graduated from Syracuse with a degree in broadcast and digital journalism and a minor in policy studies. You can reach her on Email, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.Full Story
Madison Carter joined NBC29 as a reporter in June 2016. She graduated from Syracuse with a degree in broadcast and digital journalism and a minor in policy studies. You can reach her on Email, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.Full Story