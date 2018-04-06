UVA Students Again Team Up with the Building Goodness Foundation

Graduate students at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business are giving back to their temporary community in a big way this weekend.

It's called Building Goodness in April. The service group has been at Darden for over 25 years and spends all year gearing up for this day where students repair homes in desperate need of fixes.

More than 250 students – which is more than 40 percent of Darden's student body -.raised over $75,000 for the day.

“Most of us are only here for two years at most, but we feel a very strong connection to the Charlottesville community and just felt like it was a great way to give back in a very satisfying and emotionally energizing way,” said Building Goodness in April Co-Director Davis Willingham.

The expected weather is forcing the group to push up some of their repairs to Friday, April 6.

In total there are six homes and two nonprofit's getting painting, carpentry, floor and deck work and overall living condition improvements by the students this year.