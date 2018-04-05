Quantcast

Thursday's High School Sports Scores & Highlights

Madison County beat William Monroe 6-5 Madison County beat William Monroe 6-5
Softball
Madison County 6, William Monroe 5
Wellsville (NY) 6, Western Albemarle 5

Boys Lacrosse
Miller School 10, New Covenant 9  OT

Baseball
Fuqua 5, FUMA 4

Girls Soccer
Miller School 2, New Covenant 0