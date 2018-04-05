Thursday's High School Sports Scores & Highlights

Thursday's High School Sports Scores & HighlightsPosted: Updated:
Madison County beat William Monroe 6-5
Jessica Ford hit a three-run home run in the 7th inning for the Dragons
Reported by Mike Shiers
