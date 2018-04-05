One Love Foundation Holds Event to Bring Awareness to Relationship Violence

A sobering look at a college couple's unhealthy relationship brought people out for a community screening on Thursday, April 5.

The One Love Foundation held a viewing of "Escalation" Thursday evening at Saint Anne's-Belfield School.

The foundation has made progress in bringing awareness to relationship violence following the murder of former University of Virginia student Yeardley Love in 2010.

Sharon Love, Yeardley's mother, was a special guest at Thursday’s event.

"Sixteen to 24-year-olds are at a three times greater risk of being in abusive relationships, so these are exactly the places and communities where we want to be,” says Susie Chase of the One Love Foundation. “We also need to make sure that we're educating parents, faculty, and staff, so we all share a common language around relationship abuse and violence."

The Love family started the One Love Foundation after Yeardley's death in 2010. The group hopes to educate young people about relationship violence risks.