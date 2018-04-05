Quantcast

Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee Discusses Safety in Charlottesville

Emmy Freedman
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The Charlottesville Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee is talking safety.

The group held a meeting at City Hall on Thursday, April 5, during which members got to review plans for the Charlottesville Technology Center. That's the ice rink redevelopment on the Downtown Mall.

The committee got an update on paving projects all across Charlottesville. Members also got new information about a variety of other projects, including the East High Street streetscape project and the Belmont Bridge rebuild.

    Reported by Henry Graff

