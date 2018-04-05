Harrisonburg Police Seek Assistance in Quick Change Scam

Harrisonburg Police Department Press Release:

Harrisonburg – The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) is asking for help from the community to identify individuals involved in a recent quick change scam.

On April 4, officers from HPD responded to Martin’s Grocery, 2035 E Market Street at approximately 12:30 p.m. for a report of a quick change scam. A male entered the store and attempted to exchange a large sum of money for smaller bills. The cashier became suspicious and before the transaction was completed the male left the store.

Someone was able to obtain the license plate and vehicle description and noted there was an additional female in the vehicle. The suspect vehicle is described as a 2011 black Mercedes SUV, bearing temporary Maryland registration: T504506.

Martin’s Grocery had received information from an all store bulletin that the male and female were believed to be involved in numerous scams in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. Martin’s Grocery also received information that the female entered the Kroger store at 1790 E. Market Street, earlier in the day and attempted the same type of transaction.

That female was recognized from previous incidents as Baronita Sava, 24, of Elmhurst, NY. Sava is currently wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department for failing to appear in court and by the Staunton Police Department for similar charges.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact HPD by calling (540) 434-4436. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).