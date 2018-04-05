UVa Baseball Ready for ACC Series against Virginia Tech

The Virginia baseball team will be on its home field against its biggest rival this weekend, as the Cavaliers open up a three-game series against Virginia Tech on Friday at Disharoon Park.

The series' schedule has been altered due to expected inclement weather on Saturday.

The teams will now play a doubleheader on Friday at 3:30 PM, and wrap up the series on Sunday at 1 PM.

Despite the weather, playing at home will be a welcome change for the Wahoos, who have played three of their first four ACC series on the road.

UVa is 4-8 in league play so far this year.

The only conference series they won, was the one played at home, as the Cavaliers took 2-of-3 games from Boston College three weeks ago.

Virginia has a record of 100-83 all-time against Virginia Tech.

The Cavaliers won two of three games in Blacksburg last season, and they swept the series the year before.

The Wahoos say it's more than just a conference series when the Hokies are involved.

Freshman outfielder Alex Tappen says, "It starts with just football, and watching the football games, and having that rivalry with Virginia Tech. Being at Virginia, you're all into that rivalry. So whether or not it's ACC play, or we're seeing it as Virginia Tech, it's a big series for us, and we're ready for the challenges that will be ahead, and we're ready to face them head on."

"It's a big weekend for us," says head coach Brian O'Connor. "Certainly playing our instate rival, but also where we're at going into the fifth weekend of conference play. It needs to be an important weekend for us, so I'll certainly challenge the guys to come out and play really good baseball starting on Friday, and we're going to have to do that to beat Tech."