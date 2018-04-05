Jason Kessler Faces Lawsuit, Plaintiff Claims Reputation Tarnished

Jason Kessler, who organized the Unite the Right rally

Jason Kessler is now facing a civil lawsuit stemming from the same alleged assault in which prosecutors say he perjured himself.

James Justin Taylor is the man Kessler accused of assaulting him, but the court ended up finding Kessler guilty of assault - not Taylor.

The lawsuit is filed in Charlottesville Circuit Court, and Taylor's attorney says his client spent time and money fighting the bogus charge and says the whole ordeal hurt his reputation.

Taylor wants to be paid $350,000 in damages on seven counts, including assault, malicious prosecution, perjury, and defamation.