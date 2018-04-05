Plans for Crozet Community Plaza Move Forward

Plans to revitalize downtown Crozet are moving forward.

On Thursday, April 5, the Downtown Crozet Initiative board met to discuss funding options and design concepts for the proposed community plaza. Board members received a detailed chart with plans for the first phase of constructing the plaza and road improvements surrounding it.

The Virginia Department of Transportation has agreed to fund 85 percent of the project.

The board is hoping to receive funding from the Virginia Main Street Program and says it will also offer incentives to private developers to fund new businesses.

Board members say people in Crozet want to have a central downtown, but don't want to lose the small-town feel of the area.

“We do need a small hotel for many of the future businesses of Crozet to work with, as well as family-friendly businesses and businesses that are going to be focused on agriculture and tourism," says Doug Bates, a member of the Downtown Crozet Initiative board.

Bates says the plaza will also provide families with shopping areas, so that they don't have to travel to Charlottesville or Waynesboro.

The board is crafting a proposal to present to the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors at its meeting on May 9.

Construction and final design plans for the plaza are still far from complete, as everything must be approved by VDOT and the board of supervisors.