ACPD Charge Charlottesville Man in Connection to Rio Hill Dr. Shooting

Police on scene of a shooting in Albemarle County (FILE IMAGE)

The Albemarle County Police Department now has a Charlottesville man in custody in relation to a Wednesday-morning shooting.

Twenty-three-year-old Tahim Rashad Mayo faces six felony charges in connection to a shooting along Rio Hill Drive near Fashion Square around 1 a.m. Wednesday, April 4.

The victim was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center, and was last reported to be in stable condition.

Mayo is charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, distribution of cocaine, possession of a firearm while simultaneously in possession of cocaine, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

Mayo is currently being held without bond at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.

04/05/2018 Release from the Albemarle County Police Department:

The Albemarle County Police Department has arrested 23-year- old Tahim Rashad Mayo of Charlottesville on the following charges:

Malicious wounding – Felony

Use of a firearm in commission of a felony – Felony

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon – Felony

These charges stem from a shooting incident that occurred in the early morning hours of April 4, 2018.

The following additional charges were placed following his arrest in Charlottesville:

Distribution of cocaine – Felony

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon – Felony

Possession of a firearm while simultaneously in possession of cocaine – Felony

Mayo is held without bond at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information related to these crimes should contact Crime Stoppers (434) 977-4000.