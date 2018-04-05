ACPD Charge Charlottesville Man in Connection to Rio Hill Dr. Shooting

Tahim Rashad Mayo
The Albemarle County Police Department now has a Charlottesville man in custody in relation to a Wednesday-morning shooting.
Twenty-three-year-old Tahim Rashad Mayo faces six felony charges in connection to a shooting along Rio Hill Drive near Fashion Square around 1 a.m. Wednesday, April 4.
The victim was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center, and was last reported to be in stable condition.
Mayo is charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, distribution of cocaine, possession of a firearm while simultaneously in possession of cocaine, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.
Mayo is currently being held without bond at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
